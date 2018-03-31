Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.88% of Meridian Bioscience worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 80,877 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $3,764,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.2% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 158,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.77, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

