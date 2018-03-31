Merlin Entertainments (MERL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.53) price target on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MERL. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments from GBX 530 ($7.32) to GBX 450 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($7.12) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.49) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments from GBX 385 ($5.32) to GBX 395 ($5.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments from GBX 382 ($5.28) to GBX 360 ($4.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merlin Entertainments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 443.79 ($6.13).

LON MERL opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.79) on Thursday. Merlin Entertainments has a 52 week low of GBX 317.10 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 537.50 ($7.43).

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa bought 69,504 shares of Merlin Entertainments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £250,214.40 ($345,695.50).

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

