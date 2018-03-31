Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 189,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,036. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $360.28 and a PE ratio of -4.90.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company focuses on advancing a pipeline of targeted oncology therapeutics leveraging its Fleximer immunoconjugate technology. The Fleximer platform allows it to design ADCs with specific properties and manage the drug’s chances of attacking cancers.

