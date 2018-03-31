Meta Financial Group (CASH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CASH. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,057.47, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $117.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,835,000. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 148,363 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 424,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

