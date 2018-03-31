Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.21. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $4.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.05. 107,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,231. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.03, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,835,000. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 148,363 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 424,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,797,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,409,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

