Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several research analysts have commented on CASH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,512,000 after purchasing an additional 55,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 424,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,835,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,057.47, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 16.20%. research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

