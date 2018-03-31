MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chemours Co (CC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Clearbridge LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,885. The company has a market capitalization of $8,890.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Chemours had a return on equity of 115.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Chemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chemours news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $688,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,280.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,445,251.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

