144,669 Shares in Catalent (CTLT) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Catalent by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,178. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5,474.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $606.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Catalent from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS upgraded Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

In other Catalent news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-buys-new-stake-in-catalent-ctlt-updated.html.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.