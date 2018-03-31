40,749 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total value of $62,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,987.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.00. 456,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,930.13, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $121.93 and a 52 week high of $165.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.24). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

