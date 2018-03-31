MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 43,260 Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12,106.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $891.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

