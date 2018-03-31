Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.54 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $208.18 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $226.33. The company has a market cap of $5,182.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Schubel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total transaction of $2,846,606.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $15,271,800. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

