Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $107,391,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $45,643,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 161,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 124,330 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $34,213,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 93,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $310.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.71.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 420,322 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $318.14 per share, for a total transaction of $133,721,241.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Namvar purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $317.70 per share, for a total transaction of $953,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 423,822 shares of company stock worth $134,819,781. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $323.11 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.51 and a twelve month high of $499.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,024.55, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-reduces-position-in-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg.html.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.