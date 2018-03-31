Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $401,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Karen Seaberg sold 7,270 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $597,157.80.

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.59. 246,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,504.96, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 67.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 108.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Sidoti upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions.

