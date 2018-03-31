MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MGPI. Sidoti upgraded MGP Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 246,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.96, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.44 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO Augustus C. Griffin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,051.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $597,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,401 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions.

