MICHELIN (CGDE) (MGDDY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

MICHELIN (CGDE) (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN (CGDE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26,595.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. MICHELIN has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $32.26.

About MICHELIN (CGDE)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles. The company provides its products primarily under the BFGoodrich, KLEBER, UNIROYAL, TIGAR, KORMORAN, RIKEN, TAURUS, SIAMTYRE, and WARRIOR brand names.

