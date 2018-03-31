Michelin (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €151.00 ($186.42) target price by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS set a €129.00 ($159.26) price objective on shares of Michelin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on shares of Michelin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas set a €138.00 ($170.37) target price on shares of Michelin and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a €150.00 ($185.19) target price on shares of Michelin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($185.19) target price on shares of Michelin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €132.50 ($163.58).

Get Michelin alerts:

ML stock opened at €126.65 ($156.36) on Tuesday. Michelin has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($132.04) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($161.54).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Michelin (EPA:ML) PT Set at €151.00 by Citigroup” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/michelin-ml-given-a-151-00-price-target-at-citigroup-updated.html.

About Michelin

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

Receive News & Ratings for Michelin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.