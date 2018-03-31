Michelin (ML) PT Set at €135.00 by UBS

Michelin (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €135.00 ($166.67) price target by equities researchers at UBS in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($172.84) price target on shares of Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €152.00 ($187.65) price objective on Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($179.01) price objective on Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €132.50 ($163.58).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €126.65 ($156.36) on Thursday. Michelin has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($132.04) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($161.54).

About Michelin

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

