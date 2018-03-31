Micro Focus International (MCRO) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,800 ($38.68) to GBX 780 ($10.78) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCRO. Numis Securities cut Micro Focus International to an add rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($41.17) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,700 ($37.30) to GBX 2,500 ($34.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 2,600 ($35.92) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($39.79) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,600 ($35.92) to GBX 2,750 ($37.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,445 ($19.96).

Shares of LON MCRO opened at GBX 986.80 ($13.63) on Tuesday. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 26.78 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.04).

In other news, insider Darren Roos acquired 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.99) per share, with a total value of £49,735.40 ($68,714.29). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 20,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £202,769.36 ($280,145.57). Insiders have acquired 28,548 shares of company stock valued at $32,249,433 in the last quarter.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

