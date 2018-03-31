Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.18

News articles about Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Microchip Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.2947416368236 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.36. 4,269,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $21,409.58, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.10 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.54%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,197.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $349,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,132,552 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

