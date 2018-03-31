Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Micron Technology to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 61,458,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,384,560. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,470.15, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $768,426.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,461.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,730,000 after acquiring an additional 835,541 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,125,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $476,863,000 after acquiring an additional 274,086 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,642,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,856,000 after acquiring an additional 94,517 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,021,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,511,000 after buying an additional 2,371,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Micron Technology by 26,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,756,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,593,000 after buying an additional 4,738,437 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/micron-technology-mu-price-target-increased-to-80-00-by-analysts-at-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated.html.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.