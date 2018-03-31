Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,807 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,257,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $702,760.06, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Vetr raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

