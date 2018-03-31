Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,880,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,801,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 609.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,389,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,463,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,864,881,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,262,682,000 after purchasing an additional 753,152 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.27. 45,867,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,680,444. The company has a market capitalization of $702,760.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

