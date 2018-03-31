MicroStrategy (MSTR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

MicroStrategy stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.99. The stock had a trading volume of 143,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,370. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $122.16 and a 1-year high of $196.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,479.00, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.91 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 82,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

