Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Holdings Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $622,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,845.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.98 per share, with a total value of $373,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,656.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $91.24 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $10,372.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.40). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $382.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.33 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.9225 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Jefferies Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/mid-america-apartment-communities-maa-holdings-raised-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.