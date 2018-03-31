Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Advanced Energy worth $34,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy by 749.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Advanced Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Advanced Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 516,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Advanced Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $63.90 on Friday. Advanced Energy has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $2,536.58, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Advanced Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/millennium-management-llc-raises-position-in-advanced-energy-aeis-updated.html.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.