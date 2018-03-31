Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,503,918 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,503,918 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $35,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,603.28, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of -0.01. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,503,918 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/millennium-management-llc-sells-1503918-shares-of-zto-express-cayman-inc-zto-updated.html.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.