1,612,276 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,612,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,374,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Commercial Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 4,203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,835 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.36 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,671. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $2,386.28, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other Commercial Metals news, VP Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $174,345.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

