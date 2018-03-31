MindCoin Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week (MND)

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. MindCoin has a total market cap of $51,423.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MindCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MindCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036904 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000319 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MindCoin (CRYPTO:MND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. MindCoin’s official website is www.mindcoin.xyz. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto.

MindCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy MindCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MindCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MindCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

