MindCoin (MND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, MindCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MindCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MindCoin has a market cap of $51,048.00 and $1.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034410 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 90.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000320 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About MindCoin

MindCoin (MND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto. MindCoin’s official website is www.mindcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling MindCoin

MindCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase MindCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MindCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MindCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

