Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Minerva Neurosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2372678740545 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 81,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,754. The stock has a market cap of $242.18, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.66. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

