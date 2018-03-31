Mintcoin Hits One Day Volume of $20,504.00 (CRYPTO:MINT)

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Mintcoin has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. Mintcoin has a total market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $20,504.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mintcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mintcoin Coin Profile

Mintcoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam. The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mintcoin is www.mintcoinofficial.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mintcoin

Mintcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Mintcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mintcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mintcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

