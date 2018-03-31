Mitie (LON:MTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Mitie (LON:MTO) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has GBX 180 ($2.49) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 174 ($2.40).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTO. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mitie from GBX 270 ($3.73) to GBX 240 ($3.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 179 ($2.47) target price on shares of Mitie in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.42) target price on shares of Mitie in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.14) target price on shares of Mitie in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 223.17 ($3.08).

Mitie stock remained flat at $GBX 159 ($2.20) during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitie has a twelve month low of GBX 147.90 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.50 ($4.33).

About Mitie

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

