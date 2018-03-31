Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.9580636459037 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 989,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. The company has a market capitalization of $88,244.16, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $8.11.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.29%. analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/mitsubishi-ufj-financial-group-mtu-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.