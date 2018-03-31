Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

MFG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs cut Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mizuho Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

MFG stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46,927.54, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.20. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,419,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 431,030 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,262,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 143,787 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,108,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 341,010 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc engages in banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

