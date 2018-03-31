Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MFG. Goldman Sachs lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mizuho Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $46,927.54, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 247,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/mizuho-financial-group-mfg-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc engages in banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.