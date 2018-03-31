Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 127,813 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 127,813 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of MKS Instruments worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $576,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $1,020,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,955.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,443 shares of company stock worth $5,587,092 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.65. 612,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,511. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $6,301.63, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

