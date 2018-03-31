MML Investors Services LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert J. Stefansic sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Sonntag sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,241,436.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,223.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,541 shares of company stock worth $5,424,781 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 426,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,498. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $113.42 and a 12 month high of $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $9,312.61, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Ingredion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

