Mobile Mini (MINI) Receives $45.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.

MINI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mobile Mini to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,940.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

In other Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey S. Goble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,953.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,851,000 after buying an additional 388,252 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

