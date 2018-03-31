Modine Manufacturing (MOD) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Modine Manufacturing to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Modine Manufacturing and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Modine Manufacturing Competitors 845 3151 3779 208 2.42

As a group, “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies have a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modine Manufacturing has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.50 billion $14.20 million 27.12 Modine Manufacturing Competitors $27.60 billion $1.28 billion 18.05

Modine Manufacturing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Modine Manufacturing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 0.62% 16.54% 5.06% Modine Manufacturing Competitors -1.59% 13.87% 3.24%

Volatility and Risk

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing’s peers have a beta of 2.80, meaning that their average stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on-highway and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications, and for sale into an array of building, industrial and refrigeration markets. The Company’s products include radiators and radiator cores, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, building heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, and coils. Its segments include Americas, Europe, Asia and Building HVAC. Its Americas segment consists of vehicular and industrial original equipment products in North America and South America, as well as aftermarket products in South America. Its Europe segment consists of vehicular and industrial original equipment products in Europe. Its Asia segment consists of vehicular and industrial original equipment products in Asia. Its Building HVAC segment consists of building heating, ventilating and air conditioning products throughout the world.

