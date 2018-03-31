Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.4% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,036,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,101. The company has a market cap of $199,865.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,192 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $886,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

