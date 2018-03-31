Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) versus The Competition Critical Review

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Monarch Casino & Resort to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 11.07% 10.65% 8.57% Monarch Casino & Resort Competitors -0.28% 36.39% 2.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Monarch Casino & Resort and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 1 1 3 0 2.40 Monarch Casino & Resort Competitors 569 2478 4145 114 2.52

Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.37%. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Monarch Casino & Resort’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Monarch Casino & Resort is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $230.73 million $25.53 million 28.77 Monarch Casino & Resort Competitors $2.91 billion $263.57 million 75.11

Monarch Casino & Resort’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort. Monarch Casino & Resort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort’s peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Atlantis is located approximately three miles south of downtown in the area of Reno, Nevada. As of December 31, 2016, the Atlantis featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; eight food outlets; two espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; two retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center, and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space.

