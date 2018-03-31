Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Short Interest Update

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,022,795 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 17,851,554 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,477,042 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

MDLZ stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62,066.20, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,028,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

