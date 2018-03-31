Mondi (MNDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondi (LON:MNDI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,317.50 ($32.02).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNDI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,220 ($30.67) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.70) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of LON:MNDI remained flat at $GBX 1,915 ($26.46) during mid-day trading on Friday. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,684 ($23.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,145 ($29.64).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a €1.43 ($1.76) dividend. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.47%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

