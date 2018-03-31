MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100,030.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $11.98 million and $100,030.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00001350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 127,960,621 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system “

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

