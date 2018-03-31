MoneyCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CRYPTO:MONEY)

MoneyCoin (CURRENCY:MONEY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, MoneyCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. MoneyCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of MoneyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoneyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00693451 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006236 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003457 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003489 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00090048 BTC.

About MoneyCoin

MONEY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. MoneyCoin’s official website is moneycoin.pw. MoneyCoin’s official Twitter account is @moneycoindev. The official message board for MoneyCoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1711625.0.

Buying and Selling MoneyCoin

MoneyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase MoneyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoneyCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoneyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

