Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.70) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

MONY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 275 ($3.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 340 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.87) to GBX 350 ($4.84) in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 345 ($4.77) to GBX 295 ($4.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.08 ($4.60).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 286.80 ($3.96) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 241.40 ($3.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 369 ($5.10).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides online services, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company’s segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Its Money segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance.

