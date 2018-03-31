Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,698,000 after buying an additional 2,362,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,308,000 after buying an additional 412,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,982,000 after buying an additional 319,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 90.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 233,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 852,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine B. Elflein bought 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,672 shares of company stock worth $52,752. 5.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1,168.49, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $32.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

