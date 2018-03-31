Monroe Capital (MRCC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $248.95, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.78%. equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig purchased 27,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $338,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

