Monster Beverage (MNST) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Monster Beverage earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3494606489722 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. 1,861,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,052. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $32,403.92, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

In other news, Chairman Rodney C. Sacks sold 62,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $4,025,768.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 949,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,290,981.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Epstein sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $435,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,191. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

