Morgan Stanley Raises IHS Markit (INFO) Price Target to $44.00

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFO. SunTrust Banks raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,271.54, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,562 shares of company stock worth $9,923,853. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 79,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

